Bengaluru: The second day of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 witnessed back-to-back ties as fans were treated to some high-quality and thrilling matches. Sunday's action promises to be no different with Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans, Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan all eyeing their first win of the season. Day 3 offers us another triple header and the first game of the night will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates, whereas in the second game, Telugu Titans will take on Bengal Warriors. In the closing encounter for the night, Puneri Paltan will be up against Bengaluru Bulls.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between TEL vs BEN.

Match: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Match 8, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 9 October

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

TEL vs BEN Dream11 Team

Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh (vc), Deepak Niwas Hooda, Manoj Gowda, Maninder Singh (c) and Rajnish.

TEL vs BEN Probable Starting Lineups

Telugu Titans: Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, and Rajnish

Bengal Warriors: Manoj Gowda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ashish Sangwan, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.