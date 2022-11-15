TEL vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 81 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 15 Tuesday

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between TEL vs BLR. Also Check Telugu Titans Dream 11 Team Player List, Bengaluru Bulls Dream11.

Published: November 15, 2022 7:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

pro kabaddi live score, pro kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi live channel, pro kabaddi live score 2022, pro kabaddi live 2022, pro kabaddi live channel name, pro kabaddi live app, pro kabaddi live match app download, pro kabaddi live match, pro kabaddi live auction 2022, pro kabaddi live app download, pro kabaddi auction live, pro kabaddi live action 2022, pro kabaddi auction live updates, pro kabaddi auction live telecast, pro kabaddi auction live time, pro kabaddi best matches, live pro kabaddi, pro kabaddi live com, vivo pro kabaddi live channel, pro kabaddi auction 2022 live channel, pro kabaddi 2022 auction live streaming channel, pro kabaddi live date, pro kabaddi live date 2022, pro kabaddi live 2022 date, pro kabaddi 2022 auction live, vivo pro kabaddi live 2022 date, vivo pro kabaddi 2021 auction date live, vivo pro kabaddi 2022 start date live, telugu titans vs bengaluru bulls, pro kabaddi live score, pro kabaddi 2022 live, pro kabaddi 2022-23, pro kabaddi 2023 final, pro kabaddi live franchise, pro kabaddi full matches, how to watch pro kabaddi live free, pro kabaddi final match live, pro kabaddi league live pro kabaddi 2022 schedule pro kabaddi live in which channel pro kabaddi live score in, pro kabaddi live score images, pro kabaddi league matches in pune, pro kabaddi league video, pro kabaddi league matches, pro kabaddi league 2022 auction live updates, vivo pro kabaddi 2022 live match, live pro kabaddi, telugu titans vs bengaluru bulls, pro kabaddi live telecast, pro kabaddi live telecast 2022, pro kabaddi live today, pro kabaddi live time table, pro kabaddi live time, pro kabaddi live time table 2022, pro kabaddi live updates, pro kabaddi upcoming matches, telugu titans vs bengaluru bulls 2022, telugu titans vs bengaluru bulls prediction, telugu titans vs bengaluru bulls today match prediction, telugu titans vs bengaluru bulls 2022, telugu titans vs bengaluru bulls 2022, telugu titans vs bengaluru bulls 2022, telugu titans vs bengaluru bulls dream11 prediction, telugu titans vs bengaluru bulls best player, telugu titans vs bengaluru bulls 
TEL vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 81 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 15 Tuesday. (Image: Twitter)

TEL vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

TEL vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 81 Between Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 15: Telugu Titans have struggled to add wins to their tally and will be aiming for their second win of the campaign. They are placed at the bottom of the points table with a win and 12 losses so far. With 92 raid points, Siddharth Desai has been the pick of the raiders for the Titans. Vinay and Monu Goyat have contributed with 36 and 31 raid points. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be making their way into this game after a convincing win. They have been one of the strong teams in the competition with eight wins, four losses and a tie. Bharat has shown his brilliance with 143 raid points and has been assisted by Vikash Kandola who has scored 76 raid points. Neeraj Narwal has also played his part with 44 raid points.

Also Read:

Match: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas, Match 81, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 15 November.


Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. 

TEL vs BLR Dream11 Team

Vishal Bhardwaj, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, and Aman, Neeraj Narwal, Bharat and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Bharat, Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai.

TEL vs BLR Predicted Playing 7 

Telugu Titans: Ankit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, and Vinay/K Hanumanthu.

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, and Mahender Singh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 15, 2022 7:10 PM IST