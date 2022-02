DEL vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 128 Between TEL vs DEL at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST.Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League 2016 Live: Watch free streaming of Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi PKL 4 match 41

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between TEL vs DEL. Also Check Dabang Delhi KC Dream 11 Team Player List, Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League 2015 Live Score: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Live Points Update: TT 36 vs DD 27

Match: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 128, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 18 February.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

TEL vs DEL Dream11 Team

Manjeet Chhillar, Akash Choudhary, Krishan, C Arun, Ankit Beniwal, T Adarsh, Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Ankit Beniwal.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Ankit Beniwal, Galla Raju, Adarsh T, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Muhammed Shihas, Akash Choudhary.

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Neeraj Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Vijay.