TEL vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 26 Between Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi In Pune at 9 PM IST December 16 Sat

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between TEL vs DEN. Also Check the Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

TEL vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: The Telugu Titans will lock horns against Dabang Delhi at the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (PKL) on Saturday. Pawan-Sherawat will lead Telugu Titans while Dabang Delhi will be led by Naveen-Kumar and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. The night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see Telugu Titans take the mat against Dabang Delhi in the second and final game of the night. Here is the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between TEL and DEN. Also Check Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Match 26, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Saturday

Match Toss: 8:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9 PM IST, December 16

Venue: Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

TEL vs DEN Possible Starting 7

Telugu Titans (TEL) Possible Starting 7: 1. Milad Jabbari, 2. Ankit Jaglan, 3. Mohit Rathee, 4. Ajit Pawar, 5. Pawan-Sherawat(C), 6. Prafull Zaware, 7. Robin Chaudhary

Dabang Delhi (DEL) Possible Starting 7: 1. Vishal Bharadwaj, 2. Yogesh, 3. Ashu Malik, 4. Himmat Antil, 5. Mohit, 6. Naveen-Kumar(C), 7. Meetu Mehender Sharma

TEL vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat

Defender: Vishal Bharadwaj, Milad Jabbari, Sandeep Dhull

All-rounder: Ashu Malik, Sanjeevi

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat

Vice Captain: Naveen Kumar

Squads:

Dabang Delhi: Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu

Telugu Titans: Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajneesh, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzai Nader, Milad Jabbari, Sandeep Dhull

