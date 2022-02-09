TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 105 Between TEL vs GUJ at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST:

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between TEL vs GUJ. Also Check Telugu Titans Dream 11 Team Player List, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, Match 105, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 09th February.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team

Ajay Kumar, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Manish

Captain: Ajay Kumar Vice Captain: Surinder Singh

TEL vs GUJ Predicted Playing 7

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Manish/Adarsh T, Prince D, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Pardeep Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak.