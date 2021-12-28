TEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TEL vs HAR at Sheraton Grand Whitefield: In the second and final match on terrific Tuesday of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, Haryana Steelers will take on Telugu Titans in match 18 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield. The Vivo Pro Kabaddi TEL vs HAR match will start at 8:30 PM IST – December 28. Titans drew their first Pro Kabaddi 2021 game against Tamil Thalaivas in the final raid. Puneri Paltan won the second match against the Telugu Titans in the dying moments of the match. Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, lost their first game against three-time champions Patna Pirates and then suffered a defeat against inaugural PKL season winners Jaipur Pink Panthers. Here is the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and TEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction, TEL vs HAR Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction T10 game, TEL vs HAR Probable XIs Vivo Pro Kabaddi, Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction – Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vivo Pro Kabaddi.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Vivo Pro Kabaddi match between Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers will start place at 8:30 PM IST – December 28.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs HAR My Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep (VC), Sandeep Kandola, C Arun, Rohit Gulia, Ankit Beniwal, Siddharth Desai (Captain), Meetu Mehender.

TEL vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Ankit Beniwal, Rohit Kumar, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola.

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Shrikant Tewthia, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada.

TEL vs HAR SQUADS

Telugu Titans: C Arun, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, Ankit Beniwal, Rohit Kumar(C), Siddharth Desai, Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda, Tetsuro Abe, Aakash Dattu Arsul, Akash Choudhary, Manish-I, Prince D, Ramakrishna Palla, Hyunsu Park, T Adarsh, Amit Chauhan, Galla Raju, Muhammed Shihas.

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Shrikant Tewthia, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Vikash Khandola(C), Meetu Mehender, Ravi-Kumar, Rajesh Narwal, Vinay, Brijendra Chaudhary, Vikas Chhillar, Sawin, Yash, Chand Singh, Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Gurjar, Md Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Ashish, Sudhakar Krishant, Vikas Jaglan, Ajay, Hamid Nader.

