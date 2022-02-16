TEL vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 122 Between TEL vs JAI at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST:

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between TEL vs JAI. Also Check Telugu Titans Dream 11 Team Player List, Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 123, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 16 February.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

TEL vs JAI Dream11 Team

Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sandeep Kandola, Amit Kharb, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Rajnish.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal Vice Captain: Shaul Kumar

TEL vs JAI Predicted Playing 7

Telugu Titans: Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanket Sawant/ Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Naveen, Vishal, Amit