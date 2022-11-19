TEL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 88 Between Telugu Titans vs U Mumba at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad at 8:30 PM IST Nov 19 Sat

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 88 Between TEL vs MUM at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad at 8:30 PM IST: After a loss in their opening match of the Hyderabad leg, Telugu Titans now find themselves with just one win and 14 defeats this season. While Siddharth Desai has done his job as one of the team’s main raiders with more than 100 raid points this season, the likes of Monu Goyat and Vinay need to support him in attack. U Mumba, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back after slipping up in their last outing. They have managed eight wins and suffered six losses in the ongoing campaign. Telugu Titans have faced U Mumba on 15 occasions with the Titans winning four games and the Season 2 champions winning nine times. Two matches between the teams ended in ties.



Match: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Match 88, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, November 19.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Vishal Bhardwaj, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Abhishek Singh, Ashish and Guman Singh.

Telugu Titans: Abhishek Singh, Prince D, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Siddharth Desai, Ankit and Vishal Bhardwaj.

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Shivansh Thakur, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Kiran Magar, Rinku HC and Mohit.



