TEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TEL vs PAT at Sheraton Grand Whitefield: The Patna Pirates will meet the Telugu Titans in Match 31 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. The Patna Pirates will be coming into this game full of confidence, having beaten the Bengal Warriors 44-30 in their previous game. Against the struggling Telugu Titans, the Pirates will look to continue their winning momentum and register two back-to-back wins for the first time in Season 8. Meanwhile, the Titans are still winless in PKL Season 8 and will want to register their first win against an upbeat Patna Pirates team. The team started their campaign with a tie against Tamil Thalaivas before losing close matches to Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. Their last match was against the Bengaluru Bulls, which also ended in a tie (34-34). Here is the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and TEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction, TEL vs PAT Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction T10 game, TEL vs PAT Probable XIs Vivo Pro Kabaddi, Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction – Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vivo Pro Kabaddi.Also Read - BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi Match 30: Fantasy Hints, Playing 7s, Captaincy Picks- Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Team News For Today's Kabaddi Match at Sheraton Grand Whitefield at 7:30 PM IST January 3 Monday

KICK-OFF TIME: The Vivo Pro Kabaddi match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will start place at 8:30 PM IST – January 3. Also Read - DEL vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 22 Between Dabang Delhi K.C vs Tamil Thalaivas at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 9:30 PM IST 1st January Saturday

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru. Also Read - HAR vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 22 Between Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST December 30 Thursday

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs PAT My Dream11 Team

Sunil, Akash Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Shadloui Chianeh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Siddharth Desai, Vice-Captain: Shadloui Chianeh.

TEL vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Sandeep Kandola, Rohit Kumar(C), Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi.

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Prashanth Kumar Rai(C), C Sajin, Shadloui Chianeh.