TEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 8 Between Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates In Ahmedabad at 8 PM IST December 6 Wed

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between TEL vs PAT. Also Check Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

TEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: The Telugu Titans will lock horns against Patna Pirates at the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (PKL) on Wednesday. Indian captain Pawan Sherawat will be leading Telugu Titans while Patna Pirates will be led by Neeraj Kumar and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. The night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see UP Yoddhas take the mat against Haryana Steelers in the second and final game of the night. Here is the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between TEL vs PAT. Also Check Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Match 8, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Wednesday

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 6

Venue: The EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

TEL vs PAT Possible Starting 7

Telugu Titans: Pawan Sehrawat (C), Rajnish, Sanjeevi S, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Hamid Nader, Ajit Pawar/Shankar Gadai

Patna Pirates: Neeraj Kumar (C), Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar, Rakesh Narwal, Sajin Chandrasekhar, Krishan Dhull, Ankit

TEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Neeraj Kumar, Krishan Dhull

All-Rounders: Hamid Nader

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat, Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat

Vice-Captain: Manjeet

Squads:

Telugu Titans (TEL): Omkar R More, Sandeep Dhull, Parvesh Bhainswal, Hamid Nader, Shanmugam Sanjeevi, Rajnish, Pawan-Sherawat(C), Milad Jabbari, Ankit Jaglan, Mohit Rathee, Omkar Narayan Patil, Prafull Zaware, Robin Chaudhary, Nitin Kumar Deswal, Ajit Pawar, Gaurav Dahiya, Shankar Gadai, Mohit Rajesh

Patna Pirates (PAT): Krishan Dhull, Neeraj-Kumar(C), Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, C Sajin C, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sachin Tanwar, Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Choudhary, Sanjay, Abinand Subhash, Deepak Kumar, Manjeet, Sandeep Kumar, Murugthamuth Sudhakar, Chen Zheng Wei, Rohit Raghav, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Odhiambo, Kunal Mehta, Ankit, Manish ., Anuj Kumar K

