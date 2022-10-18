TEL vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

TEL vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 27 Between Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 18: After a loss in their last game, Telugu Titans will be keen to bounce back when they face Puneri Paltan. The Titans will be eager to improve both in offence and defence come Tuesday after underwhelming on the mat last time around. Vinay, who has scored 23 raid points so far, has been their best-performing raider. However, they will need the likes of the experienced Siddharth Desai and Monu Goyat to start delivering soon if they want to begin winning soon. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, are coming into this game after registering their first win of the season against U Mumba. Aslam Inamdar and Mohammad Nabibakhsh were the top performers for the side in that game with eight raid points and four tackle points respectively. Inamdar has so far scored 46 raid points and will look to continue his fabulous form and has been accompanied by Mohit Goyat in the raiding department who has 27 raid points to his credit.

Match: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Match 27, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 18 October

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

TEL vs PUN Dream11 Team

Surjeet Singh, Fazel Atrachali, and Vijay Kumar, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Vinay Virender, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar, Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

TEL vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

Telugu Titans: Vijay Kumar, Adarsh T, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vinay, Siddharth Desai, and Monu Goyat.



Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Rakesh Ram.