Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 91 Between TEL vs TAM at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST:

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between TEL vs TAM. Also Check Telugu Titans Dream 11 Team Player List, Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 91, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 03 February.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

TEL vs TAM Dream11 Team

Ankit Beniwal, Rohit Kumar, Aadarsh T, Surinder Singh, Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit

Captain: Surinder Singh Vice Captain: Surjeet Singh

TEL vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Rohit Kumar, Aadarsh T, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, M Abhishek, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia