TEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 74 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 12 Sat

TEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 74 Between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 12: Telugu Titans have endured a difficult season having won just once and suffered 11 losses in Season 9. Siddharth Desai has been the lead raider for the Titans with 81 raid points. There has been a lack of support for Baahubali in offence though as Vinay (34 raid points) and Monu Goyat (31 raid points) haven’t managed to get themselves going on a consistent basis. U.P. Yoddhas, on the other hand, will head into this match with a lot of confidence after winning last night. They will once again depend on their raiding duo of Surender Gill (118 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (109 raid points) to do most of the work in attack although Rohit Tomar (31 raid points) has shown his raiding prowess in the last few games for them.

Match: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas, Match 74, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 12 November.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

TEL vs UP Dream11 Team

Sumit, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankit, Ashu Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai, Surender Gill.

Captain: Surender Gill, Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai

TEL vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Telugu Titans: Ankit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, and Abhishek Singh.

UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Rohit Tomar.