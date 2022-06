Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore each to Nikhat Zareen for winning gold medal at World Boxing Championship and shooter Esha Singh for her superb performance at the recent ISSF Junior World Cup.Also Read - Nikhat Zareen Vows To Bring Olympic Medal To India

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao decided to honour the woman boxer and shooter for emerging as winners in the international events recently and thus bringing laurels to Telangana.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the government issued orders in this regard.

CMO Telangana Tweeted: So far, the state government has announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore each for the gold medalist @Nikhat_Zareen at the recent International Women’s Boxing Championships in Turkey and the gold medalist

the ISSF Junior World Cup Shooting Competition in Germany.

Apart from cash prize, the government also decided to allot residential plots to the two sports persons at Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

Zareen, who hails from Nizamabad district, became the fifth Indian woman boxer to win a gold medal at world championship.

On May 19, she defeated Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in the 52-kg category to join the selected club of Indian women boxers.

Esha Singh won three gold medals in team events in the recently-concluded ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany.

Meanwhile, the state government issued orders for a Rs 1 crore cash award to Kinnera Metla artist Darshanam Mogulaiah, a Padma Shri recipient. The Chief Minister had already announced the cash award.

On the request of Mogulaiah, the government has taken a decision to allot a residential plot in B.N. Reddy Nagar colony, said the Chief Minister’s Office.