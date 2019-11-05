Virat Kohli took a trip down the memory lane, writing a letter to his 15-year-old self, advising him to cherish every moment with his family, especially his dad. And to never bogged down by failure because ‘disappointment is an opportunity to learn’.

Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday today and he took some time to remember his younger self that the journey towards success is more important than the destination.

As a teenager, on Ranji debut in 2006, an 18-year-old Kohli was unbeaten overnight on 40 for Delhi against Karnataka. The following day, Kohli came out to bat and scored 90. More than the runs he scored, it was the intense personal pain he overcame that was noteworthy – his father had passed away that morning. He went to attend his father’s funeral only after getting out.

My journey and life’s lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. 😊 #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

Here’s the letter

Hi Chiku,

First of all, a very happy birthday! I am sure you have a lot of questions for me about your future. I am sorry but I am not going to answer too many of them. Because not knowing what’s in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn. You don’t realize it today but it’s more about the journey than the destination. And the journey is Super!

What I will tell you is that life has big things in store for you Virat. But you need to be ready for each and every opportunity that comes your way. Grab it when it comes. And never take what you have for granted. You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself you’ll never forget to rise. And if at first you don’t, try again.

You will be loved by many, and will be disliked too by some who won’t even know you. Don’t care about them. Keep believing in yourself!

I know you’re thinking about those shoes dad did not gift you today. They mean nothing when compared to the hug he gave you this morning or the joke he cracked about your height. Cherish this. I know he can seem strict at times. But that’s because he wants the best for you. You feel that our parents don’t understand us sometimes, but remember this – only our family loves us unconditionally. Love them back, respect them and spend all the time you can, with them. Tell Dad you love him, a lot. Tell him today. Tell him tomorrow. Tell him more often.

Finally, just follow your heart, chase your dreams, be kind and show the world how dreaming big makes all the difference. Be you.

And… savour those parathas buddy! They’ll become quite a luxury un in years to come.

Make everyday Super!

Virat