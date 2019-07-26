Live Updates

  • 9:30 PM IST

    Pardeep, Jang Kun Lee, Jaideep Star as Pirates Thrash Titans 34-22

  • 9:26 PM IST

    This contest is petering out now. The gap between the two teams now 15 points.

  • 9:17 PM IST
    Suraj Desai has been super tackled! And Patna Pirates are ngetting their grip tighter on this match. Graet substitution from Patna and it works for them.

    Telugu Titans 17-31 Patna Pirates
  • 9:16 PM IST

    Can the Titans inflict an allout? That looks the only way they can make a comeback in the match.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    The Titans have a lot to do to make a real comeback and test Patna.

  • 9:11 PM IST

    Patna executes a super tackle on Siddharth Desai and earns two points for it. They are not allowing the pressure to get to them despite the absence of Pardeep. PAT vs HYD: 29-17

  • 9:08 PM IST
    The Titans are now putting the immense pressure on Pardeep Narwal. For the second time in succession that he has been tackled in this second half in the do-or-die raid.

    Siddharth Desai goes on a do-or-die raid next and gets a point. Patna raider gets tackled down next and Telugu are trying for a comeback. But next raid, Siddharth gets tackled down again. Titans crawl back! PAT vs HYD: 25-15
  • 9:06 PM IST

    The lead is down to 11, Titans fighting back. PAT vs HYD: 24-13

  • 9:05 PM IST

    The Pirates need to change their plan and get Pardeep back on the mat somehow.

  • 9:05 PM IST

    BIG MOMENT IN THE MATCH

Highlights Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Match 11 Pro Kabaddi League 2019

The final match of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 Hyderabad leg will see Telugu Titans host three-time champions Patna Pirates at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday. After being narrowly outperformed by Bengaluru Bulls on an opening day, Patna Pirates will be eager to get their first win of the competition under their belt, while Telugu Titans will be aiming to end their home leg on a high with a victory of their own.

TOSS – The toss between Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Predicted starting 7s —

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhan Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Rajinish.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team

Pardeep Narwal, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Suraj Desai, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep, Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Match details

The match will be played on July 26, 2019, Friday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.