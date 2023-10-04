Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Temba Bavuma Becomes Butt of All Jokes as he Sleep’s During ICC Captain’s Meet – VIRAL PIC

Temba Bavuma Becomes Butt of All Jokes as he Sleep’s During ICC Captain’s Meet – VIRAL PIC

ODI WC: Temba Bavuma's sleeping act has surely triggered a meme fest.

Updated: October 4, 2023 4:42 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Temba Bavuma, Temba Bavuma news, Temba Bavuma age, Temba Bavuma updates, Temba Bavuma runs, Temba Bavuma records, ODI World Cup 2023, ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket News, Captain's Meet
Temba Bavuma Sleeping During ICC WC Captain's Meet (Image: X)

Ahmedabad: South African captain Temba Bavuma stole the limelight on Wednesday during the ICC all Captain’s Meet event in Ahmedabad. Bavuma, who has been in good form with the bat lately, was spotted sleeping right in the centre, on the stage, while the event was on. Images of him sleeping surfaced on social space right after the event and fans are reacting to it. Most reactions are hilarious as expected. It surely is strange to see a captain of a team sleeping during such a major event. Here are some of the reactions that followed his act.

Trending Now

You may like to read


Given the squad South Africa have, they will surely be contenders at the mega event in India. SA play their opener versus Sri Lanka on October 7 in Delhi.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>