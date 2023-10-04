Home

Sports

Temba Bavuma Becomes Butt of All Jokes as he Sleep’s During ICC Captain’s Meet – VIRAL PIC

Temba Bavuma Becomes Butt of All Jokes as he Sleep’s During ICC Captain’s Meet – VIRAL PIC

ODI WC: Temba Bavuma's sleeping act has surely triggered a meme fest.

Temba Bavuma Sleeping During ICC WC Captain's Meet (Image: X)

Ahmedabad: South African captain Temba Bavuma stole the limelight on Wednesday during the ICC all Captain’s Meet event in Ahmedabad. Bavuma, who has been in good form with the bat lately, was spotted sleeping right in the centre, on the stage, while the event was on. Images of him sleeping surfaced on social space right after the event and fans are reacting to it. Most reactions are hilarious as expected. It surely is strange to see a captain of a team sleeping during such a major event. Here are some of the reactions that followed his act.

Trending Now

You may like to read

I can’t even begin to tell you how insanely jealous I am of Temba Bavuma being able to have a power nap like this. 🤣😭 — Sam 🏏⚽️🏈 (@sammy5456) October 4, 2023

It is Temba Bavuma & not Tenda East Pakistan that is Bangladesh, doesn’t even deserve to be in this World Cup. By participating you’re only embarassing yourself. And yes, we’ll be giving you a Holy Thrashing, though you’ve been our part 🙂 — Hassan Akhtar (@akhtarhassan_) October 4, 2023

Temba Bavuma forgot that he was on show. pic.twitter.com/vsGTG6IvV2 — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) October 4, 2023

Given the squad South Africa have, they will surely be contenders at the mega event in India. SA play their opener versus Sri Lanka on October 7 in Delhi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES