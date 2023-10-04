By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Temba Bavuma Becomes Butt of All Jokes as he Sleep’s During ICC Captain’s Meet – VIRAL PIC
ODI WC: Temba Bavuma's sleeping act has surely triggered a meme fest.
Ahmedabad: South African captain Temba Bavuma stole the limelight on Wednesday during the ICC all Captain’s Meet event in Ahmedabad. Bavuma, who has been in good form with the bat lately, was spotted sleeping right in the centre, on the stage, while the event was on. Images of him sleeping surfaced on social space right after the event and fans are reacting to it. Most reactions are hilarious as expected. It surely is strange to see a captain of a team sleeping during such a major event. Here are some of the reactions that followed his act.
Trending Now
Lord Temba bavuma on captains even #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/tyeRZbjVnf
— “Lord Dinda Academy” (@ABHISHE05168712) October 4, 2023
You may like to read
Looks like Temba Bavuma is least interested in this event of captains!
Temba Bavuma was captured taking a quick nap in between the captain’s meet.#TembaBavuma #ICCCaptains #ICCCaptainsDay #ICCWorldCup2023 #WorldCup2023 #CWC2023 #CWC23 #WC23 #BreakingNews #hipakistan pic.twitter.com/C5S3J7zyjV
— Hi Pakistan (@hipakistanpk) October 4, 2023
I can’t even begin to tell you how insanely jealous I am of Temba Bavuma being able to have a power nap like this. 🤣😭
— Sam 🏏⚽️🏈 (@sammy5456) October 4, 2023
It is Temba Bavuma & not Tenda
East Pakistan that is Bangladesh, doesn’t even deserve to be in this World Cup. By participating you’re only embarassing yourself.
And yes, we’ll be giving you a Holy Thrashing, though you’ve been our part 🙂
— Hassan Akhtar (@akhtarhassan_) October 4, 2023
Temba Bavuma forgot that he was on show. pic.twitter.com/vsGTG6IvV2
— Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) October 4, 2023
Given the squad South Africa have, they will surely be contenders at the mega event in India. SA play their opener versus Sri Lanka on October 7 in Delhi.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.