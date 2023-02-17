Home

Temba Bavuma Replaces Dean Elgar As Captain Of South Africa Test Team

New Delhi: Cricket South Africa announced on Friday that Temba Bavuma will now be the captain of the Test side, replacing Dean Elgar at the helm.

Bavuma, who is already an ODI captain, became the first Black African cricketer to be the skipper for the Proteas in the longest format of the game. The 32-year old at the same time has opted to relinquish his role as the captain of the T20I side.

Introducing the new #Proteas Test captain – Temba Bavuma 💪 He remains captain of the ODI side while he has opted to relinquish the captaincy of the T20I side. #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/WgsbHhEgss — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 17, 2023

“Temba is a player that has vast captaincy experience both at domestic level and on the international stage,” said Enoch Nkwe, CSA’s Director of Cricket said.

“We trust he will deliver on all our expectations and help carry the team forward after some excellent work by his predecessor Dean during the same period”, he said.

“At the same time I would like to sincerely thank Dean for all his commitment to the role over the past two years”, Nkew told.

“He helped the team navigate through some stormy waters and put them in good position on the ICC World Test Championship table”, he further added.

South Africa will play 2 Tests with the opening Test starting from 28th February.

South Africa Test Squad vs WI: Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.

