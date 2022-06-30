Johannesburg: South Africa white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the entire tour of England after sustaining an elbow injury during the 5 matches T20I series against India. In Bhavuma’s absence, Keshav Maharaj and David Miller will take over the reins and lead the ODI and T20I teams respectively.Also Read - Cricket South Africa Congratulates Men's Side On Drawing Five-Match T20I Series Against India

South Africa's skipper had sustained an injury during the fourth T20I against India in Rajkot, which forced him to retire and later was ruled out of the series decider in Bengaluru, however, the series was ended by tying due to rain. In its official statement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said Bavuma's projected recovery time from the elbow injury is eight weeks, whereafter his return to play program will begin.

"The T20 format is a high priority for us at the moment because of ICC T20 World Cup coming up in a few short months in Australia. We are looking to give opportunities to players that we are interested in seeing and working out the best combinations, while also trying to balance our desire to maintain enough consistency within the set up that the players are used to playing together as a team by the time they reach Australia for the World Cup. This series will go a long way in helping us achieve all of those objectives," said Victor Mpitsang, CSA Convenor of Selectors.

“This will be a very long tour for several members of the team who will participate in all three formats and the entire coaching and support staff. On behalf of the Selection panel, I would like to wish Mark (Boucher), our two stand-in, white ball captains, Keshav (Maharaj) and David (Miller) and Test captain, Dean (Elgar), all the very best for the tour. We anticipate exciting matches and nail-biting finishes against a strong opposing team that I know our Proteas enjoy facing off against,” added Mpitsang.

“With ICC World Test Championship points at stake, the team has everything to play for. While the ODI series is not for Super League points, the 50-over format is of vital importance as we look ahead to the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. The combinations tried and the performances we yielded will go a long way in our build up to that tournament,” concluded Mpitsang.

Bavuma also took his Instagram to tell about his injury as the skipper posted:

“I’m devastated to be missing out on the tour to England and to be out of action for the next couple of months. My immediate focus is to ensure that I recover fully so that I can get back out onto the park as soon as possible. All the best to Kesh and David who will lead the white ball teams, I know they’ll do South Africa proud. The boys have my full support for this massive tour”, Said bavuma.

Proteas ODI Squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo and Kyle Verreynne.

Proteas T20I Squad: David Miller (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Rassie van der Dussen.

Proteas Test Squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Khaya Zondo and Glenton Stuurman.