Temba Bavuma To miss South Africa’s ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches | Check Deets

South Africa will play their opener clash against Sri Lanka on October 7 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

New Delhi: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will miss the warm-up matches of the upcoming ODI World Cup due to family reasons. South Africa cricket team have already arrived in India for the tournament but skipper Bavuma will travel back home citing some family reasons.

Bavuma will be available for the first match of the World Cup and in his absence Aiden Markram will lead the side for warm-up matches, confirmed Cricket South Africa.

“Bavuma will miss the two ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand on 29 September and 02 October respectively. Aiden Markram will captain the side in his absence” said Cricket South Africa on Thursday.

South Africa Squad for ODI World Cup: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

