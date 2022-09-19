Indore: 55 tribal kids from Sehore District of Madhya Pradesh have been invited by Sachin Tendulkar to watch the India Legends versus New Zealand Legends match at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday.Also Read - Ricky Ponting Not Hopeful of Virat Kohli Beating Sachin Tendulkar's Century Record

Sachin Tendulkar, through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), has been working closely with Vinayak Lohani's Parivar Foundation for the upliftment and betterment of tribal kids in some of the remote areas in Madhya Pradesh. Before going for the match, Tendulkar interacted with the kids and spoke about some of his principles in life which has helped him navigate his way through the various challenges in life.

"Life is full of challenges, but the one who finds solutions to overcome all challenges in life is the real winner," Tendulkar told the kids.

For the kids, who will be watching a cricket match live from the stands for the first time in their life, it was a moment of overwhelming joy and excitement of meeting the Master Blaster.