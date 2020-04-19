He may have dismissed Sachin Tendulkar more times in his international career than Brian Lara, but Jason Gillespie has revealed he always found the former India batsman harder to dismiss. Contrary to his claims, Gillespie has dismissed Tendulkar a total of six times in international cricket, while having no success against Lara even though he bowled more to the former West Indie batsman. And yet, Gillespie finds Tendulkar tougher to dislodge. Also Read - On This Day: Birthday Boy Jason Gillespie Hits Double-Century, Sets Record For Highest Score by a Nightwatchman

“Two different types of players, two equally difficult to get out. I always felt, Sachin was probably a little bit harder to dislodge, in terms of getting his wicket, but I didn’t feel he would take you apart, in quite the same way as Brian,” Gillespie said on Cow Corner Chronicles. “I always felt I was in with more of a chance to get Brian out because he was a bit more expansive, with his game. But I found Sachin’s defence was very hard to get through.” Also Read - I Would Have Let Sachin Hit Me For Six Every Day: Shoaib Akhtar

Bowlers with most success against Tendulkar and Lara have mostly been fast bowlers. Brett Lee has dismissed Tendulkar the most, taking his wicket 14 times in international cricket, followed by Glenn McGrath and Muttiah Muralitharan with 13 each. Next in the lost are Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas. As for Lara, McGrath has found most success against him, getting him out a combined 18 times – 15 dismissals in Tests and three in ODIs. Also Read - Ex Manchester United Star Phil Neville Was a 'Cricketing Genius' Who Could Have Been 'England's Sachin Tendulkar or Ricky Ponting': Andrew Flintoff

They may have been rivals on the field, but looking back at his duels, Gillespie says it was an honour bowling to two of the greatest batsmen of all time, calling that era a “wonderful time”.

“Look two fine players, I am just really glad that I don’t have to bowl to them anymore. They were just far too good. It was actually for me personally was quite an honour, for all those names that I just mentioned,” Gillespie added. “It’s quite an honour for me to be able to sit here and talk to you and say that I bowled against these guys. It was a wonderful time to be a cricketer, got to bowl against the best in the world. For me that was very satisfying.”