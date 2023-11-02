Home

Tendulkar Or Steven Smith? Fans Find Uncanny Resemblance Over Sachin’s Statue In Wankhede | See Viral Memes

Conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2014, Tendulkar is a veteran of 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, besides amassing 18,426 runs in ODIs.

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar’s lofted drive statue in Wankhde which was unveiled on November 1 created confusion among the fans on social media as they found it similar to Australian batter Steven Smith.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday unveiled a grand and gleaming bronze statue of Tendulkar. It has been created by Ahmednagar-based sculptor Pramod Kamble, who said the larger-than-life size statue stands 14 feet tall.

The photos on Steven Smith and Sachin Tendulkar’s statue are going viral and fans are sharing memes for the statue, here are the viral jokes:

Reaction of Sachin Tendulkar: pic.twitter.com/7Dl9w0ySLE — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) November 2, 2023

Sachin be like : 😢 pic.twitter.com/xefwu13Mui — Avinash P (@avinashparmar97) November 2, 2023

To compensate this , Cricket Australia will install Sachin’s statue at the SCG after Smith’s retirement 😂😂😂 — SaRcaSmiC (@backbenchher) November 2, 2023

First announced in February and planned around June-July, the statue is billed as the MCA’s tribute to the 50th birthday (April 24) of Tendulkar, being celebrated by his fans and cricket lovers world over this year.

The selected pose, after scouring thousands of action images of Tendulkar, finally zeroed down to the memorable sixer shot in a lofted drive pose, with his left leg extended, body slightly bent, head high and the bat pointing at the sky, and had the personal approval of the cricketing giant.

Tendulkar, a resident of Bandra, not only played some of his best matches and set or broke many records at the Wankhede Stadium, it was also the venue for his swansong Test 10 years ago – in November 2013 – before he retired.

