Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios continues to prove his bad-boy image is consigned exclusively to the court after he delivered his another promise where he can be seen feeding the hungry and vulnerable people amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kyrgios, who is known for his short-temper and his on-court antics, has apparently followed through on a promise to help people going hungry in the coronavirus lockdown.

The 24-year-old shared images on his official social media handle where he can be seen ready with boxes of essential items prepped for delivery. Last Monday, Kyrgios posted on his Instagram account that he would personally drop food on doorsteps of people going to bed hungry after COVID-19 restrictions closed down entire industries. The crisis has forced a lockdown and huge numbers of people out of work across Australia.

"Please don't go to sleep with an empty stomach," Kyrgios, the world number 40, posted on Instagram Monday. "Don't be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will be more than happy to share whatever I have."

“Even just for a box of noodles, a loaf of bread or milk. I will drop it off at your doorstep, no questions asked!” he said in a post that attracted almost 100,000 likes.

His mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, posted on Instagram over the weekend a photo of a table laden with food — including bread, fruit and canned goods — with the caption "dining room or food distribution center".



His mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, posted on Instagram over the weekend a photo of a table laden with food — including bread, fruit and canned goods — with the caption "dining room or food distribution center".

Images of Krygios’ Instagram stories shared on News Corp websites showed boxes of essentials captioned ‘deliveries in progress’.

View this post on Instagram Real talk A post shared by NK (@k1ngkyrg1os) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:46pm PDT



Earlier, the Canberra-based athlete led a bushfire relief campaign that raised millions of dollars. Kyrgios gave AUD 200 (USD125) for every ace he hit across his home tennis summer, which ran until the end of the Australian Open.

Other Tennis players and Australian Open organizers jumped on board the fundraising drive, also contributing large sums to people affected by the deadly fires.