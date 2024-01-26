Home

Tennis Ace Rohan Bopanna Shortlisted For Padma Shri Award – Full LIST

Bopanna, 43, is only the fourth Indian to win a Grand Slam trophy, a mixed doubles title he won with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski at the French Open in 2017.

New Delhi: Tennis star Rohan Bopanna, veteran squash player Joshna Chinappa along with six other athletes are selected for the prestigious Padma Shri honour by the government. Bopanna has been crowned world number one in the doubles format.

Bopanna is a consistent performer in Tennis for India and he will be the oldest number one after the new rankings announcement.

Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian honour after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan. Padma Shri is given for distinguished service in any field.

Apart from Bopanna and Chinappa, Harbinder Singh, Purnima Mahato, Satendra Singh Lohia, Gaurav Khanna and Uday Vishwanath Deshpande are all set to receive the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian honours in the country.

The 37-year-old Joshna has won multiple medals at Asian Games and two-time CWG medallist. She has also won four medals at World Championships in the doubles, including a gold in 2022.

Other athletes, who have been selected for the honour are hockey player Harbinder Singh and Uday Deshpande, who is a practitioner of Mallakhmab, an indigenous sport.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.