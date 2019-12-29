Andy Murray has withdrawn from Australian Open after not being able to fully recover from a pelvic injury, he announced on Saturday.

Murray hurt his pelvic during the Davis Cup in Madrid and was hopeful it would heal in time for a an emotional return to Melbourne where he broke down in tears last year due to his hip injury.

“I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play in Australia in January,” the 32-year-old said on Saturday. “After the Australian Open this year, when I wasn’t sure whether I’d be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me. Unfortunately I’ve had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing.”

Murray will also miss the ATP Cup which is set to get underway From Friday.

“I know how excited Andy was about coming back to compete in Australia in January, and how disappointed he is not to make it for 2020,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said. “Andy’s last match at the Australian Open was a five-set roller coaster that none of us who witnessed it will ever forget. His determination and iron will was on display for all to see, and it’s that fighting spirit that has driven him to come back from a potentially career-ending injury to achieve the results he has this year.”

Former world no. 1 Murray’s 2019 saw him winning 11 out of 18 matches on the Tour since making his competitive singles return in August.

He won’t play a match until February and is expected to continue his recovery at home.