ATP Cup organisers were left embarrassed after playing the wrong national anthem for Moldova’s Alexander Cozbinov. Ahead of Cozbinov’s singles tie against Belgium’s Steve Darcis in Sydney, instead of Moldovan, Romanian national anthem was played.

“At the start of the Moldova v Belgium match we mistakenly played the wrong national anthem for Moldova,” AFP reported ATP officials as saying. “We are sincerely sorry and have apologised personally to Team Moldova.”

Cozbinov went on to lose in a closely fought contest but said the gaffe wasn’t a ‘big deal’. “I think putting on the wrong anthem for us is not a big deal. But it wasn’t that hard to pick the right anthem,” he told AFP. “Moldova and Romania have the same flag so probably that’s why they made a mistake. Hopefully next time it’s going to be the right one.”

Darcis, who won 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-5, said he wasn’t aware of it but was surprised nevertheless. “I didn’t know, I was just surprised that they were not so much into it. I believe it’s bad,” he said.

24 nations are participating in the inaugural ATP Cup that got underway from January 3. They have been divided into six groups across three Australian cities that include Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

Eight teams will progress to the knockout phase in Sydney.