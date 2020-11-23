Russian Daniil Medvedev defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria to claim the biggest title of his career so far as he lifted the ATM Finals title in London on Sunday. Medvedev came back from a set down to win 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 at the O2 Arena. Also Read - ATP Finals 2020 Results: Dominic Thiem Beats Rafael Nadal in Straight Sets to Boost His Chances of Reaching Semifinals

Medvedev had a stunning tournament during which he defeated the top-three players in the world including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Thiem. He thus became the first player to achieve the feat at the season-ending event. Also Read - ATP Finals 2020 Results: Novak Djokovic Beats Diego Schwartzman in Straight Sets to Begin Campaign With Big Win

“I always said before this tournament that it would be an amazing story if, here in London, where the tournament was for [12] years, that the first champion would be Russian and the last champion would be Russian, too,” Medvedev said after the match. “A lot of thanks to Nikolay Davydenko for being an inspiration for many kids [like] me [by] winning here. I hope to continue doing his job.” Also Read - ATP Finals 2020: Rafael Nadal Starts Campaign With Easy Win Over Andrey Rublev

Medvedev praised his opponent and hoped for more showdowns between the two in the coming years.

”What a match. One of my best victories, two hours [and] 42 [minutes], three sets against an amazing player,” Medvedev said. “Dominic, congratulations already for what you achieved in your career. Your name is already in the history of tennis books. It is amazing. You won a Grand Slam this year. You are playing unbelievable. I hope we are going to have many more matches to come on the big occasions like this.”

“I think it was the toughest victory in my life because Dominic is a really tough player to play. I think today he was at his best,” Medvedev said. “Maybe it’s not the case, but that’s what I felt during the match. He was really close to winning it [in the] second set. I managed to stay there,” he added.

Thiem, the US Open champion, lost his second straight ATP Finals after being beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets last year.

”Of course, I am disappointed, but at the same time I am also proud of the performance of all the week. Daniil really deserved it,” Thiem said. “[It was an] amazing match. Congratulations for, in general, another great year. I think it was an amazing month [in] November, with [the] Bercy title and here and I hope we will have many great matches to come. It was a pleasure today, even though I lost.”

At two hours and 43 minutes, this was the longest best-of-three sets final in the tournament’s history.