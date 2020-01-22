India’s Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak progressed to the second round of the men’s doubles event but Rohan Bopanna was knocked out of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Sharan and Sitak got the better of the Portuguese-Spanish duo of Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa 6-4, 7-5 in a thrilling one hour, 28 minutes encounter.

The pair won 69 per cent 1st serve points and hit 27 winners to get their Australian Open campaign going.

On Thursday, Sania Mirza, who won the doubles title in Hobart International, will team up with Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine to begin her quest for another Grand Slam title at the opening major of the season in Melbourne.

The pair will next face the winner of the first-round match between 10th seeds Mate Pavic-Bruno Soares and Ben Molachlan-Luke Bambridge.

Partnering Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan, Bopanna went down to USA’s Bryan brothers, Bob and Mike, 1-6 6-3 3-6 in a hard-fought one hour, 17 minutes contest.

However, it is not the end of the road for Bopanna. The 39-year-old will partner with comeback star Sania Mirza in the mixed doubles event.

On Tuesday, India’s top-ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on a chance to play against world number two Novak Djokovic after crashing out in the men’s singles opening round.

Ranked 122, Prajnesh, who entered the main draw as a lucky loser in the qualifiers, lost 4-6 2-6 5-7 to Japanese wild card Tatsuma Ito, ranked 22 places below him in a rescheduled first-round tie that lasted two hours and one minute.