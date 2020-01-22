India’s ace tennis player Sania Mirza on Wednesday pulled out of the Australian Open mixed doubles due to a calf injury. Mirza was supposed to partner compatriot Rohan Bopanna. Mirza will, however, play in the women’s doubles event.

On Thursday, Mirza, who won the doubles title in Hobart International, will team up with Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine to play her doubles encounter at the opening slam of the season. The duo will face Chinese pair of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu in their women’s doubles first-round clash.

“It’s unfortunate that this niggling injury got aggravated in the Hobart final just as I was getting to the top of my game. It is a lot better now and I intend to give it my best shot in doubles. It’s disappointing to miss out on the chance to partner Rohan in mixed,” Mirza was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

On Wednesday, India endured mixed results as Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak progressed to the second round of the men’s doubles event. But it was curtains for Rohan Bopanna who was knocked out in the first round.

Sharan and Sitak got the better of the Portuguese-Spanish duo of Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa 6-4 7-5 in a thrilling one hour, 28 minutes encounter.

The pair will next face the winner of the first-round match between 10th seeds Mate Pavic-Bruno Soares and Ben Molachlan-Luke Bambridge.

Partnering Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan, Bopanna went down to USA’s Bryan brothers, Bob and Mike, 1-6 6-3 3-6 in a hard-fought one hour, 17 minutes contest.

On Tuesday, India’s top-ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on a chance to play against world number two Novak Djokovic after crashing out in the men’s singles opening round.

Ranked 122, Prajnesh, who entered the main draw as a lucky loser in the qualifiers, lost 4-6 2-6 5-7 to Japanese wild card Tatsuma Ito, ranked 22 places below him in a rescheduled first-round tie that lasted two hours and one minute.