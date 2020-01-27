Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka rolled back the clock with his vintage style of play as he thumped No.4 seed Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller at the Melbourne Park on Monday. The 2014 Australian Open champion Wawrinka got the better of tenacious Medvedev 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 in a match that lasted three hours and 25 minutes at the Margaret Court Arena.

Courtesy the win, Wawrinka has booked his spot in the quarterfinals at the first Slam of the season. He will next take on the winner of Andrey Rublev or Alexander Zverev match in the last eight.

The 34-year-old Wawrinka has also reached his 18th Grand Slam quarterfinal, behind only Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray among active players. “The level was super-high and the atmosphere is so special here in Australia.”

“That was an amazing match and an amazing atmosphere,” Wawrinka was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour website after the match. “It was really tough to play against Daniil. I had to raise my level in the fourth and fifth sets. The level was super high and the atmosphere is always something special here in Australia.



“I’m finding solutions. I was losing a bit of confidence in the second and third sets and was fighting against myself to play my game. I had to fight, stay positive and I’m happy with the result.”

The Swiss has not won a title since pocketing the 16th of his career on the Geneva clay in 2017, with two bouts of surgery on his left knee pushing him to the brink of retirement.

Beating Medvedev brought up another milestone in Wawrinka’s illustrious career — it was his 300th Tour-level win. It was classic Wawrinka in the first set, with the 34-year-old playing some of his best tennis in a long time.

In the other men’s singles match of round 4, Dominic Thiem defeated No.10 seed Gael Monfils in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

On Tuesday, the men’s quarterfinals will get underway where defending champion Novak Djokovic against No. 32 Milos Raonic of Canada. 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer will take on No. 100 Tennys Sandgren of the United States in the other last-eight clash.

In the women’s matches, unseeded former world number one Garbine Muguruza underlined her return to form as she beat ninth seed Kiki Bertens to reach quarterfinals. The two-time majors champion defeated Bertens 6-3, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

She will next face German 17th seed Angelique Kerber or 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the last eight.

In another match, Romania’s Simona Halep registered a straight-sets win over Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-4 to advance into quarters. The 28-year-old Halep will take on Estonian 28th seed Anett Kontaveit in the next match.