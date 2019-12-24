Organisers of the Australian Open 2020 have announced a big hike in the total prize money taking the total purse to AUD 71 million, a 13.6 per cent hike from what was offered in the 2019 edition.

While there’s not a massive rise in what the finalists of the singles event will take, players exiting earlier are in for a windfall. Winners of the singles event will take home AUD 4.12 million each.

However, the prize money for those exiting the event in earlier rounds has seen a double-digit increase.

Players losing in the first round will get AUD 90,000 (20 percent increase) while the second round players will get AUD 128,000 (21.9 percent increase)

“We have long been committed to improving the pay and conditions for a deeper pool of international tennis players, in fact since AO 2007 prize money has more than tripled from $20 million to the $71 million for 2020 we are announcing today,” tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement on the event’s official website.

He added, “This year, as we do every year, we worked with the tours to establish the weighting for prize money increases round-by-round, and we pushed to reward players competing early in the tournament in both singles and doubles. We strongly believe in growing prize money at all levels of the game and we will continue to work with the playing group to create viable career paths in the sport and enable more players to make more money.”

A quick look at the Australian Open 2020 prize money

First round qualifiers – $20,000 up 33.3 per cent

First round doubles teams – $25,000 up 19.05 per cent

First round main draw singles players – $90,000 up 20 per cent

Players reaching the second round – $128,000 up 21.9 per cent from $105,000

Semifinalists – $1.04 million each, up 13 per cent

Singles champions – $4.12 million each