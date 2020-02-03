Novak Djokovic has replaced his rival Rafael Nadal at the top of the men’s singles rankings released on Monday.

Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem in four sets in the men’s singles final on Sunday to lift his eighth Australian Open title. The Serb won 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in nearly four hours in Melbourne Park.

With this win, Djokovic has reclaimed the top spot from his Spanish rival Rafael Nadal after dropping down to second in October last year. Nadal was defeated in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2020 by Thiem that resulted in him dropping down a spot to no. 2.

Swiss Roger Federer, who lost to Djokovic in the semis in straight sets, is static at No. 3

Thiem, who beat Nadal and Alexander Zverev en route to his third Grand Slam final appearance, gained a spot to be at number four. Russian Daniil Medvedev completes the top-five.

It was Djokovic’s 17th Major title and he’s now just two behind Nadal and three behind the all-time record tally of Federer, a feat he can match this year only provided he wins the remaining three Grand Slam tournaments.

Djokovic is unbeaten in 2020 with a 13-0 record that includes leading Serbia to title win in the inaugural ATP Cup Trophy ahead of the Australian Open in January.

Australian Nick Kyrgios jumped six places to be at no. 20th after his fourth-round exit.

ATP Rankings

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Roger Federer

4. Dominic Thiem

5, Daniil Medvedev

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas

7. Alexander Zverev

8. Matteo Berrettini

9. Gael Monfils

10. David Goffin