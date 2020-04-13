It’s a reunion that ardent tennis fans in India have been wishing for far too long. The legendary pair of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi dominated men’s doubles during their prime before differences resulted in an on-and-off partnership. Also Read - Scientist Tells Parents He's Going to Friend's House, Ends up in Lucknow Hospital to Help With Corona Testing

However, the duo has come together, although virtually thanks to some fine tech skills of Paes whose Frying Pan Challenge amid coronavirus lockdown has gone viral on the social media.

In response to the challenge, Paes' challenge, Bhupathi posted a version of it on his Twitter handle making his own modification.

While Paes opted for no look, talking to the camera while hitting the ball with a frying pan, Bhupathi went for a mini frying pan, his twist to make it challenging has in his own words he doesn’t ‘have that kind of skill’.

An impressed Paes, clubbed his and Bhupathi’s video together, fulfilling the wishes of those “who wanted to see” them “playing together”.

“For all those who wanted to see us playing together,” Paes wrote along with that post.

For all those who wanted to see us playing together… 🎾🍳😂 @Maheshbhupathi pic.twitter.com/i1gmdfbDAZ — Leander Paes (@Leander) April 12, 2020

Bhupathi left a cheeky reply to the video, “Bravo.. finally getting Tech Savvy in your old age @Leander.”

Bravo 👏👏 .. finally getting Tech Savvy in your old age @Leander 🏆 🏆 🏆 https://t.co/UKwSBea0Yk — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 12, 2020

The pair won three Grand Slam titles together and also reached the top of the rankings in men’s doubles.