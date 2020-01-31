Dominic Thiem has entered his maiden Australian Open 2020 men’s singles final after beating Alexander Zverev in four sets in the semi-finals on Friday. The fifth seed Austrian won 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4 to set up a final date with Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Thiem had to dig deep for his third Grand Slam final appearance as he was outclassed by Zverev in the opening set. However, in the second set, he bounced back and levelled the terms.

The third set turned out to be an even affair but Thiem won it easily in the tie-break taking a 2-1 lead. He rushed to a 3-0 lead in the fourth set with Zverev battling to keep the contest alive.

However, with a forehand volley, Thiem sealed his fate.

“I mean, it’s unbelievable,” Thiem said after the match. “I was twice in a row in Roland Garros finals, twice I was facing Rafa and now I’m facing Novak here. He’s the king of Australia, won seven titles here, I think most than any other man.”

Djokovic, winner of 17 Grand Slam titles, is hunting for his eighth Australian Open title. He had defeated Roger Federer in the first semi-final on Thursday in straight sets to make it to the final.

Thiem has faced the world No. 2 Djokovic 10 times in his career so far, emerging winner on four occasions.

“.. I’m always facing the kings of this certain Grand Slam in a final. But I try my best and of course I try everything to win…If I walk off the court as a loser in two days, I still have to be patient. I still have to trust the process but I’m looking forward a lot. I try to regenerate perfectly now,” the 26-year-old said.

The 22-year-old Zverev, considered to be the next big thing alongside Thiem in men’s tennis, was playing in his maiden Grand Slam semi-finals. “He really deserves it,” Thiem said of his opponent. “What a great player he is. This tournament I think it’s a big breakthrough for him, first semifinals. Both of us could’ve won this today. But he’s still only 22 so I guess we don’t have to wait long until he’s through to his first Grand Slam final.”