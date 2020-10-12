Former American great Chris Evert called out world number one Novak Djokovic for saying his rivalry with Rafael Nadal was the greatest in the history of Tennis after his humiliating defeat by the Spaniard in the French Open 2020 final on Sunday. Djokovic and Nadal have now played each other 56 times following the latter’s 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Also Read - French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic Showers Big Praise on Rafael Nadal After Historic Roland Garros Triumph, Says Today You Showed Why You Are King of Clay

"I've played (Rafa) more than I (have) played any other player in my professional career. Our head-to-head is the biggest head-to-head ever in the history of the sport… he's definitely my greatest rival," Djokovic said after his comprehensive defeat to Nadal in the French Open 2020 final on Sunday.

However, Evert was quick to point out how many times she had played against Martina Navratilova during her playing days. "Well, true… in men's tennis… Martina and I played 80 times," Evert, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, wrote on Twitter.

The Tweet was mentioned by 12-times singles Grand Slam winner Billie Jean King who also reminded her followers that Evert and Navratilova had faced each other 80 times.

The American won 18 Grand Slam titles and was the year-ending world number one singles player in 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, and 1981. Overall, she won 157 singles championships and 32 doubles titles.

On Sunday, Nadal defeated Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 and the victory took him level with Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam wins, the most for any male singles player.

“For me, today is just a Roland Garros victory,” said world number two.

“Roland Garros means everything to me. I spent here some of the most important moments in my tennis career, no doubt about that… for me, just play here is true inspiration. The love story I have with this city and with this court is unforgettable,” the Spaniard said after his 13th Roland Garros triumph.

Some of the greatest tennis rivalries of all times are Rod Laver vs Roy Emerson; John McEnroe vs Jimmy Connors; John McEnroe vs Bjorn Borg; Stefan Edberg vs Boris Becker; Ivan Lendl vs Boris Becker; Pete Sampras vs Andre Agassi; Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer.