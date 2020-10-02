World No. 1 Novak Djokovic cruised into the third round of the ongoing French Open after defeating Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis in straight sets on Thursday. Despite a dominating performance, Djokovic were tested during the match a few times as he beat Berankis 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and 23 minutes to improve his 2020 record to 33-1. With the win, Djokovic has reached the third round of the claycourt Grand Slam for the 15th consecutive year. Also Read - French Open: Serena Williams Withdraws With Achilles Tendon Injury

Also, this was Djokovic's 70th win at the Roland Garros, moving him into a tie for second-most all-time alongside Roger Federer. Only Spain's Rafael Nadal (95) has more wins.

"Of course, winning that many matches on each Slam is a great achievement, and of course it makes me proud, makes me happy," Djokovic said after the match as per the official tournament website. "I always aim to play my best tennis in Grand Slams. I think Federer, Nadal, the biggest players in the last 10, 15 years, aim to always play their best in slams," he added.

The world number one will aim to get past Federer when he meets Colombian lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan in the next round. Elahi Galan ousted two-time major quarter-finalist Tennys Sandgren 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 48 minutes.

“I don’t know much about him, to be honest. I have never seen him play, so I’ll have to obviously look at his matches, the videos, and try to prepare myself with my team,” Djokovic said. “It’s always dangerous facing opponents you never faced before.”

In 46 of his past 47 Grand Slam appearances, Djokovic has made at least the third round. The only exception came at the 2017 Australian Open, when he lost against Denis Istomin in five sets.

Meanwhile, ninth seed Denis Shapovalov suffered a shock defeat to unseeded Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in his second-round match which extended to five hours at the Court Suzanne-Lengen.

The Canadian Shapovalov came back from behind to force a decider but lost a hard-fought set. He was ousted after Carballes Baena won the match 7-5,6-7(5),6-3,3-6,8-6. Shapovalov will still be in action as he partners with India’s Rohan Bopanna in the men’s doubles action.