French Open 2020 Winner: Second seed Rafael Nadal destroyed world number one Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open title at the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. With this victory, Nadal also equalled Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles. While the Serbian ace – Djokovic remained behind with 17 Majors under his belt.

On Sunday, Djokovic entered the Roland Garros final against Nadal with a wealth of experience and form on his side. The 33-year-old was unbeaten 37-0 till Sunday's men's singles final barring the US Open disqualification. He had beaten the Spaniard in 29 of their previous 55 ATP Head-2-Head matches. But despite all his past success against Nadal, the top-ranked player could not match Nadal's level on Court Phillipe-Chatrier.

"What you are doing in this court is unbelievable. Throughout your career you have been a great champion," said Djokovic during the presentation ceremony.

“Today you showed why you’re the King of the Clay. I have experienced it on my own skin. It was a very tough match for me today, obviously I’m not so pleased with the way I played but I was definitely overplayed by a better player today on the court.”

Djokovic, who was looking to become the first man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams twice, lost in straight sets to Nadal on Sunday.

“He’s phenomenal. He played a perfect match, especially in the first two sets. The third set I managed to come back. I found my groove on the court. Then [there were a] a couple of close games. [I] had my chances, didn’t use them. He closed out the match. That’s it. He was the far better player on the court today and absolutely deserved to win,” Djokovic added.

Djokovic also congratulated the organisers for successfully holding the tournament. Originally scheduled to be held from May 25 to June 7, the 2020 French Open had to be postponed to its eventual dates of September 27 to October 11 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been a fantastic four weeks. The situation is very difficult for everyone and we were all worried whether we can play the sport we love. So thank you to all the organisers for making this possible,” said Djokovic.