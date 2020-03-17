Keeping in mind the safety and health concerns of players and fans, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) has decided to postpone the prestigious French Open tournament by over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The second Grand Slam of the year – French Open is a clay-court tournament which is played at the iconic Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris, France. Also Read - Rafael Nadal Thanks World No.1 Novak Djokovic For His Kind Gesture Through Contribution to His COVID-19 Charity Project

French Open 2020 was originally scheduled to be held from May 24-June 7 but the Coronavirus threat has accounted for the reshuffling of dates of the second Major of the year. It will now take place from September 20-October 4. The Corona pandemic has brought the whole world to a standstill and

In the press release by the tournament organisers, they said, "In order to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in organising the tournament, the French Tennis Federation has made the decision to hold the 2020 edition of Roland-Garros from 20th September to 4th October 2020.

“Though nobody is able to predict what the situation will be on 18th May, the current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with our preparations and, as a result, we are unable to hold the tournament on the dates originally planned.”

⚠️The Roland-Garros tournament will be played from 20th September to 4th October 2020.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eZhnSfAiQA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020



The organisers said that any tickets purchase that has already been made will either be refunded or exchanged for the new dates, the details of which will be released later.

“We have made a difficult yet brave decision in this UNPRECEDENTED situation, which has evolved greatly since last weekend. We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody’s health and safety,” Bernard Giudicelli, president of the FFT, said in the release.

The new dates for French Open would mean the tournament would start just one week after the US Open if that event remains in its scheduled slot.