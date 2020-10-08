World No. 1 Novak Djokovic overcame a fitness issue to outlast Pablo Carreno Busta and enter a 10th French Open semifinals on Wednesday. Djokovic dropped the first set before winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. Also Read - French Open 2020 Results: Rafael Nadal Enters Semifinals, Nadia Podoroska Creates History

Djokovic was struggling with a left arm issue as he could be seen tending to it regularly during the first set. After intervention from an ATP physio, the Serb got his groove back and began calling the shots.

"Well, I definitely didn't feel great coming into the court today," the 33-year-old said after the match. "Few things happened in the warm-up. I had to deal with those physical issues coming onto the court. As the match went on, I felt better, didn't feel as much pain."

“But I don’t want to take away anything from his good performance. Especially for a set and a half he was the better player, dictating the play. I was very neutral. I didn’t have much energy really happening in my legs or movement or game itself,” he added.

He will next face Stefanos Tsitsipas who beat Andrey Rublev in straight sets to make the last-four.

Tsitsipas won 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 victory in an one hour and 55 minutes.

“I felt comfortable playing on this court and despite getting off to a bad start and being a break down, I remembered what a big fighter I am,” Tsitsipas said in an on-court interview. “It’s also about finding solutions in difficult moments and I managed to put my brain to work.”

In the women’s field, seventh seed Petra Kvitova eased to a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Laura Siegemund to make the semifinals.

“I’m proud of everything I did today,” Kvitova said. “Since I woke up, I felt pretty nervous. Going into the match, I knew it would be a big fight for every point. She’s a tricky opponent, she has lots of variety in her game. Of course, playing the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam, nothing is easy with nerves.”

In another another quarterfinal clash of the day, fourth seed American Sofia Kenin defeated countrymate Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

“I’m super happy,” Kenin said of her win. “I know she plays really aggressive and I knew I needed to play aggressive myself, have a high first-serve percentage and I think I did that,” she said. “The difference is definitely mental. I like winning in three sets! I know it’s going to be tough but I got the win and I’m proud of myself.”

The Australian Open winner will next face Kvitova for a place in the final.