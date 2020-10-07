Defending champion Rafael Nadal overcame a stern challenge from talented Jannik Sinner in a contest that lasted two hours and 49 minutes to enter the men’s singles semifinals of the French Open 2020. Also Read - French Open 2020 Results: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Petra Kvitova Enter Quarterfinals

Nadal won 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-1 as he continued his quest for a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros. Also Read - French Open 2020 Results: Rafael Nadal Beats Sebastian Korda, Will Face Jannik Sinner in Quarterfinals

“I’m very, very happy to be in the semi-finals again here at Roland Garros,” Nadal said after the match. “No doubt that this is the most important place for me and the most beautiful place to play. [I’m] just very, very happy.” Also Read - French Open 2020 Results: Novak Djokovic Pips Roger Federer, Advances to Fourth Round of Roland Garros; Garbine Muguruza Crashes Out

Nadal is yet to drop a set but was tested thoroughly by his 19-year-old opponent during a contest that went late.

“Sinner is a very, very young talent with a lot of power, great shots. For two sets it was tough, especially at the end of that first set. I was lucky to be back from 5-6, having to break him back. The conditions here were a little bit difficult because he was hitting every ball very hard,” Nadal said. “For me it was difficult to pull him out of position. I think in the third set I did much better and I finished playing much more aggressive. That was the only way,” Nadal said.

In the women’s singles, Nadia Podoroska stunned world No. 3 Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to become first ever qualifier to reach the semis of French Open.

“It’s difficult for me to speak after the match, but thanks everyone for your support. I’m very, very happy!” Podoroska said. . “I try to play every kind of shot. We did a good job with my coaches during quarantine. I’ve been training a lot with all of my team and I think that’s why I’m here today.”

Meanwhile, third-seed Dominic Thiem’s campaign has ended after losing to Diego Schwartzman in five sets.

Schwartzman won 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-2 to send the 2018 and 2019 finalist Thiem packing and also ensure he will break into the top-10 of men’s singles ranking for the first time come Monday.