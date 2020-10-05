Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 (9), 6-2 on Monday to reach his maiden French Open quarterfinals. Tsitsipas overcame an eye issue that needed the attention of a doctor during the match and became the first Greek to reach the last-16 stage at Roland Garros. Also Read - French Open 2020 Results: Rafael Nadal Beats Sebastian Korda, Will Face Jannik Sinner in Quarterfinals

He will now take on Andrey Rublev for a place in the semifinals.

"The tie-break was very tense," Tsitsipas said after the match. "The tie-break was where all the money was. I am glad that I played good tennis and I didn't panic. I stayed concentrated, stayed low-key and tried to take it point-by-point."

“I think it worked out pretty well at the end. I showed lots of discipline, lots of responsibility. It was a very responsible win in the second set and I am very happy with myself and the attitude that I put out on the court.” he added.

The 22-year-old hasn’t dropped a set since being two sets down in the first round against Jaume Munar.

“I felt comfortable. I think Grigor can be very unpredictable and he has a great game, so coming into the match you don’t really know what to expect. We have a similar style of play, so I knew that if I could be as aggressive as possible, play with my forehand and use my serve to create opportunities, they [would] eventually come,” he said.

In the women’s field, world No.7 Petra Kvitova made her first French Open quarters in eight years by beating Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4.

“I think it’s been a miracle for me to make the semifinal here in Roland Garros,” she said. “I wasn’t really the player who always ever succeed on the clay… After eight years to be in the quarterfinal again, it’s great. I’m really happy for that, that I’m still able to play on all surfaces. One year I do remember I won tournaments on all surfaces. I showed myself that I can really play on every surface. So I’m glad for that.”

Unseeded German Laura Siegemund defeated Spain’s Paul Badosa 7-5, 6-2 to enter a maiden French Open quartefinals.