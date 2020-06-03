French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli confirmed on Tuesday that 2020 edition of the French Open will take place this year. The entire tennis season has been ravaged due to coronavirus pandemic but Giudicelli remains hopeful of hosting the second slam of the calendar year. The French Open was initially scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 7 but due to the outbreak of the virus, it was postponed till September 20. Also Read - If There's Complete Safety For Players, I Will Play Play French Open: Rafael Nadal

“Yes I confirm to you Gael (Monfils), Roland Garros will take place,” Giudicelli said to world No. 9 during a conversation on the latter’s Twitch channel as per Daily Mail. Also Read - French Open to be Pushed to End of September: Guy Forget

Giudicelli also stated that the ideal scenario would be host the event with ‘maximum spectators’ but accepted they will have to follow all the necessary government protocols for everyone’s safety. Also Read - Nick Kyrgios Takes Another Dig at Novak Djokovic, Tells Andy Murray 'You Are Better Than The Serb'

“The preferred option is to have a Roland Garros with maximum spectators,’ he said.

“Depending on health conditions, we will adapt to the directives the government gives us. The government will decide how many people can be there.”

Meanwhile, ‘King of Clay’ – Rafael Nadal birthday celebrations are also on hold due to COVID-19, but the Spaniard said that if the French Open 2020 tournament were to take place in September, he would be in Paris to defend his title as long as the players can play in a condition which is completely safe.

“I don’t see the future from a professional point of view. But I see it rather from a medical, health point of view.”

Nadal, during an interview with Stade 2 on France 3, was asked about his participation at French Open 2020. Nadal replied that he is not seeing the future of tennis from a professional point of view but from a medical and health point of view.

“If we can play in optimal conditions and in complete safety, if everyone can participate, if all that is together, yes I will be there,” the 12-time champion said regarding the Roland Garros.

So far, Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam that has been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis while the fate of US Open, currently scheduled to take place in New York from August 24 to September 14, also hangs in balance.