Stefanos Tsitsipas proved his supremacy over Russia's Daniil Medvedev to enter the semifinals of the French Open 2021. In search of his maiden Grand Slam title, Tsitsipas got the better of Medveded with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 win.

In the hard-fought game, Tsitsipas turned out to be a better player as he bounced back in the game a couple of times to end the Russian's run in the tournament. The Greek also escaped two set points in the second at 5-4.

"I feel privileged that I'm in that position, and I feel obviously I've put in a lot of daily hard work (that) has been a key element of me being here," Tsitsipas said. "But, you know, my ego tells me I want more."



It will be the fourth semifinals of Tsitsapas in the Grand Slams while second consecutive at Roland Garros. The Greek will look to end his semifinals jinx in the clash against Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

The world No.6 had a dominating match against Spain’s Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 to book a place in the French Open semi-finals for the first time.

“It is very nice to be in the semi-finals but just being there doesn’t satisfy me,” Zverev, 24, said.

“I am playing pretty OK and hope to play the same way – and even better – in the semi-finals.”

Zverev is the third German to reach the French Open semi-finals in the Open Era, since April 1968, and follows the footsteps of tennis great Boris Becker, who reached the Roland Garros semi-finals in 1987, 1989, 1991, and Michael Stich in 1996.

Zverev wrapped up the 46-minute opener, which had seven breaks of serve, when Davidovich Fokina struck a backhand into the net. The sixth seed then raced through the second set in 22 minutes with two breaks of serve and from 1-1 in the second set, Zverev won 11 of the last 12 games.