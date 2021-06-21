Mumbai: After an enthralling clay-court season, it’s time for tennis fans to gear up for live action on the lush green courts. Capitalising on the high level of fan anticipation after an extended break, Star Sports Select, the official broadcaster of the premier Grand Slam event, launches its promo Greatness Resumes that brings to the fore how the toughest setbacks lead to the greatest comeback. Wimbledon 2021 will be LIVE and exclusive on Star Sports Select from June 28-July 11, 3:30 PM onwards. Also Read - VIDEO: Kid's Reaction on Getting Racquet From Novak Djokovic After Historic French Open Win is Going Viral

Wimbledon was cancelled last year, for the first time since the Second World War, due to the pandemic. However, this year’s men’s and women’s singles final will be played with full capacity crowds in attendance on Centre Court, while the tournament will begin with 50 percent capacity across the grounds, the AELTC announced. Also Read - Stefanos Tsitsipas' Grandmother Died Five Minutes Before Start of French Open 2021 Final vs Novak Djokovic

Speaking on the launch of the promo ahead of Wimbledon 2021, Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Star, and Disney India said, “Wimbledon is the most revered of all Grand Slams with rich history and strong appeal amongst fans. Through #GreatnessResumes, we look to further the excitement for the return of this iconic championship after two years. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Federer, Serena and Djokovic along with the new generation of top players, to the grass at AELTC. And with history at stake, the occasion has assumed greater proportions, which fans can experience on SS Select” Also Read - How Sachin Tendulkar, Cricket Fraternity Hailed Novak Djokovic For Winning French Open 2021 Over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Federer, who left the clay courts at Paris midway, will hope to make a strong return, and extend his winning record at Wimbledon. World No. 3 Rafael Nadal pulled out of The Championships and the following Tokyo Olympics to ‘prolong his career’. The Spaniard, who lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic at the French Open, said that that the two-week gap between Roland Garros and Wimbledon “didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season”. Nadal’s absence now puts the World No. 1 Serbian in prime position to notch up another title-winning run at London. Djokovic will draw level with Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam singles titles if he retains his Wimbledon crown.

Meanwhile, in the women’s field, veteran Serena Williams along with World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will be the cynosure of all eyes. World No. 3 Simona Halep, and two-time champion in London, Petra Kvitova will also be of key interest to fans as they could pose tough competition to their opponents. In a big delight for Indian tennis fans, superstar Sania Mirza, who has not played on tour since the WTA 1000 Dubai Open in March, returns to action in the doubles event.

