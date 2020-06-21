Grigor Dimitrov, the former world number three, confirmed on Sunday that he has been tested positive for COVID-19, making him the highest-profile Tennis player to suffer from the dreaded disease. Citing his illness, Dimitrov pulled out of an Adria Tour exhibition tournament in Croatia which also featured world number one Novak Djokovic. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 5 Girls Pregnant, 1 HIV+, 57 Others COVID Positive at Government-Run Shelter Home in Kanpur

Last weekend, the 29-year-old Dimitrov took part in the Adria Tour event in Belgrade with Djokovic, world number three Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, ranked 17. The final of the event, which would have featured world number one Novak Djokovic and Russian Andrey Rublev, was cancelled as a result.

"I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for COVID-19," former world number three Dimitrov wrote on Instagram.

“I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions.

“I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy.”

The second leg of the Adria Tour, a Balkan charity event organised by Djokovic while international tennis remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was taking place in Zadar, Croatia.



“We have just been informed that Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for coronavirus and we will have to call off the final of the tournament in Zadar,” Djokovic’s coach and the event’s director Goran Ivanisevic told fans courtside.

Bulgarian Dimitrov is a former world number three who was the ATP Tour Finals champion in 2017, one of his eight career titles.

Last week, the ATP and WTA said they were restarting their tours in August.

However, the US Open in New York will be played behind closed doors and under strict health protocols which Djokovic has described as ‘extreme and impossible’.