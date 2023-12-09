Home

Tennis Hall Of Famer Chris Evert To Miss Australian Open After Cancer Recurrence

New York: Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert said Friday her cancer has returned and she will not broadcast the Australian Open for ESPN while undergoing treatment. “While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early,” Evert said in a statement released by ESPN.

“Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy.” The 68-year-old Evert was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December of 2021. Evert is an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion. The Australian Open begins next month. “I’ll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season!” Evert said.

Evert was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in January 2022. The latest developments come 11 months after declaring she was free from the disease. Evert is undergoing chemotherapy and plans to return to cover the remaining Grand tournaments in 2024.

