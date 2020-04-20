World No. 1 Novak Djokovic‘s return to tennis could be hampered should the action resume in July due to his opposition to vaccination. Also Read - 'There is Some Misunderstanding', Says Kerala Govt After Centre Accuses it 'Diluting' Lockdown Guidelines

As the world fights the deadly coronavirus, a vaccination against it might become compulsory once it's developed.

"Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," Djokovic said during a Facebook Live chat with fellow Serbian athletes on Sunday. "But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know."

Djokovic was in prime form when the 2020 tennis season got underway as he led Serbia to a win at the inaugural ATP Cup before winning the Australian Open. He was on an 18-match winning streak when the world was upended by the deadly virus with normal life coming to a screeching halt.

“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet,” the 32-year-old said.

Professional tennis across the globe stands suspended till July 13 as part of measures to contain the coronavirus which has left more than 1.6 million people dead so far. While French Open has been postponed for a mid-September start, Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since the second world war.