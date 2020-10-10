Unseeded Iga Swiatek created history on Saturday when she stunned No. 4 seed Sofia Kenin to win her maiden French Open women’s singles title. Swiatek thus became the first ever Polish to ever win a Grand Slam singles title. Also Read - French Open 2020 Results: Novak Djokovic Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Intense Five-setter, Sets Blockbuster Title Clash vs Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros on Sunday

Swiatek brushed aside Kenin, the Australian Open 2020 winner, in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-1. Also Read - French Open 2020 Results: Sofia Kenin Beats Petra Kvitova to Face Polish Teen Iga Swiatek in Women's Singles Final

The 19-year-old is the lowest ranked woman player since 1975 to have won at Roland Garros. Also Read - French Open 2020 Results: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Petra Kvitova, Sofia Kenin Enter Semifinals

“I’m so happy. I’m so happy my family was here finally. It was overwhelming for me,” the world number 54 Swiatek said after the match. “Two years ago I won a junior Grand Slam and now I’m here. It feels like such a short time. I’m just overwhelmed.”

She is also the fourth teenage in the Open Era to have won the French Open without dropping a set after Evonne Goolagong (1971), Chris Evert (1974) and Steffi Graf (1988).