Top-ranked India men's singles player Sumit Nagal came from a set down to beat local favourite Jiril Lehecka in three sets to enter the Prague Open quarterfinals. Nagal won 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the second round contest that lasted two hours and 21 minutes.

The sixth-seed Indian will now take on three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the last-eight of the Euro 137,560 clay court event.

Wawrinka also staged a comeback in his second round clash against Germany's Oscar Otte. The Swiss won 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 in an hour and 57 minutes.

“It was a tough match from the beginning,” Wawrinka was quoted as saying by ATP Tour. “I wasn’t feeling the ball well, but the most important thing was to try to stay calm and keep fighting. I’m happy to get the victory again. It’s good to have the chance to play again and I need these matches to find the rhythm that I want. I’m happy to finally get the break in the second and get through the match.”

“This is what I’ve missed in tennis: the competition, the pressure and the atmosphere. I feel good so far. We’ve been out of competition for many months, so we’ll see how I feel tomorrow,” he added.

Nagal had faced Roger Federer at the US Open last year in the first round and taken the first set from the 20-time Grand Slam champion before eventually losing 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.

In the men’s doubles event, the Indo-Dutch pair of Divij Sharan and Robin Haase also made the quarters. The pair registered a 6-3, 602 win over Jonas Forejtek and Michael Vrbensky.

Another Indian in the fray N Sriram Balaji combined with Belgium’s Kimmer Coppejans to enter the last-eight.

Balaji-Coppejans beat Andres Molteni and Hugo Nys 7-5, 4-6, 10-6 to make the quarterfinals.